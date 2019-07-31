Xiaomi confirms new gaming phone, will be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T chipset

tech

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:22 IST

Xiaomi’s next smartphone will be powered by MediaTek’s latest gaming chipset, Helio G90T. Xiaomi India just confirmed it will launch a new gaming-focused smartphone soon.

The chipset in question is part of MediaTek’s new Helio G90 series. The chipmaker unveiled Helio G90 and Helio G90T SoCs optimized for gaming. Xiaomi would be using the Helio G90T SoC on its upcoming smartphone. MediaTek Helio G90T is powered by MediaTek’s ‘HyperEngine’ game technology which ensures fast and smooth gameplay for titles like Fortnite, PUBG Mobile and KOG.

Mi fans, gear up for some serious gaming. @MediaTek just announced the launch of their gaming-focused chipset, #HelioG90T. And we're thrilled to announce, you will soon find it in a #Xiaomi phone.



Any guesses? pic.twitter.com/2fASGym6De — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) July 30, 2019

The gaming chipset features an octa-core CPU with clocked speeds up to 2.50GHz. This is paired with Arm Mali-G76 GPU for graphics. More gaming-focused features include simultaneous connectivity to two Wi-Fi bands or routers for lower latency.

MediaTek Helio G90T competes with Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 730G gaming chipset. Samsung’s rotating phone, Galaxy A80 is powered by this chipset.

The Helio G90T chipset comes with support for dual assistant support. The chipset can respond to more than one launch word for virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It is also equipped to support up to 64-megapixel cameras. Xiaomi had recently teased an upcoming phone with a 64-megapixel camera.

Based on all the available details, Xiaomi’s gaming phone will be power-packed with impressive cameras. This would also be Xiaomi’s first dedicated gaming phone. Xiaomi recently launched Redmi K20 Pro, the company’s fastest phone till date. There’s no word on whether Xiaomi will launch an entirely new series or if the said phone will be the next Redmi Note 8.

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:22 IST