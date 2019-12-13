Xiaomi could launch a smart display like Google’s Nest Hub

tech

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 17:38 IST

Xiaomi could launch a new smart display which looks quite similar to the Google Nest Hub. The retail box of Xiaomi’s smart display was leaked giving us a look at its design. So far there has been no announcement by Xiaomi on launching a smart display.

The upcoming smart display dubbed “Xiaomi Xiaoai Touch Screen Speaker Pro 8” has a touchscreen display with a speaker attached below. The retail packaging of Xiaomi’s smart display was spotted by IT Home. The design of Xiaomi’s smart display looks quite similar Google Nest Hub and in the same white and grey colour combination.

Google’s Nest Hub smart display is available in India at Rs 9,999. It comes with Google Assistant built-in, YouTube and live albums from Google Photos. Amazon also has its Echo Show smart displays in India starting at Rs 8,999. If Xiaomi’s smart display arrives in India it would be competing with these devices.

Coming back to the device, the retail box of the Xiaomi smart display also shows that it is equipped with three built-in passive diaphragms, Hi-Fi audio processing chip and DTS audio. Other than these features, there isn’t much known about Xiaomi’s new smart device. The report also suggests the pricing of Xiaomi’s smart display which is 599 Yuan (Rs 6,700 approx).

Xiaomi is expected to launch the smart display soon as it recently passed the 3C certification in China. There is no word on whether Xiaomi would launch the smart display in global markets including India.