Xiaomi could launch Redmi Note 6 Pro in India on November 1

Xiaomi could be hosting a smartphone launch event in India soon. According to an invite leak, Xiaomi could be launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in India.

The media invite as reported by GizBot, teases the launch of Xiaomi’s new “Flagship Camera killer”. The invite further reads “2 is better than 1” which could be hinting on the number of cameras on the smartphone. The smartphone launch will take place at an event in New Delhi.

If the invite is to be believed, the smartphone could be the Redmi Note 6 Pro. At present, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is portrayed as “India’s camera beast” Xiaomi. Redmi Note 6 Pro was recently unveiled in Thaliand. Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 6,900 THB which roughly translates to Rs 15,500.

Redmi Note 6 Pro succeeds the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a quad-camera setup. The smartphone sports a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. Up front, it features 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual sensors. The smartphone offers AI-based portrait 2.0 and scene recognition across 27 categories.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 6 Pro runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with a 4,000mAh battery. There’s a notch on its Full HD+ 6.26-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone also comes with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection on top.

