Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7 to launch next week: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi is expected to debut its new Redmi sub-brand with the launch of Redmi 7 smartphone. The Chinese company could launch another smartphone dubbed ‘Redmi Note 7’.

The new Redmi Note 7 was spotted on Chinese certification website, TENAA. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will most likely launch with the Redmi 7 as part of the company’s new Redmi series. The TENAA listing reveals specifications of the Redmi Note 7 along with its design. Xiaomi could be adopting the trending gradient colour with a glossy back for its budget series.

Redmi Note 7 is seen with a purple and red gradient colour design. The same look is popular on budget smartphones like Realme 2 Pro and Honor 9N. The smartphone houses dual rear cameras placed vertically, and a fingerprint sensor at the centre.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 7 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display. The smartphone will be backed by a 3,900mAh battery. The listing further reveals there will be three variants of the Redmi Note 7. There aren’t many details known about the Redmi Note 7 as yet.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

The TENAA listing also featured the Redmi 7 in a gradient colour design. Redmi 7 was spotted with a red and gold colour design. Xiaomi’s Redmi 7 smartphone has been making rounds in the rumour mill for quite some time. It will be Xiaomi’s first smartphone with a 48-megapixel camera. The smartphone is also rumoured to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and a 4,000mAh battery. Redmi Note 7 could also sport a triple-camera setup at the rear.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:05 IST