Xiaomi Diwali with Mi sale: Re 1 flash sale, big discounts on Redmi phones, smart TVs

Xiaomi is holding “Diwali with Mi” online sale on its official website mi.com. The online sale will be held from October 23 to October 25. During the sale, Xiaomi is offering big discounts on most of its smartphones. It will also hold Re 1 flash sale on select devices like Mi Home Security 360 camera, Poco F1, Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and more.

Xiaomi is offering flat Rs 750 discount to SBI credit card users on transactions above Rs 7,500. Paytm users will be eligible for flat Rs 500 cashback on Redmi Note 5 and Poco F1 phones. On using Mobikwik app, customers will get 20% SuperCash up to Rs 2,000.

Amazon Pay customers will get Rs 500 discount on buying 32-inch and 43-inch Mi LED smart TV 4A. Ixigo is offering coupons worth Rs 3,500.

Re 1 Flash Sale

Highlight of Xiaomi’s annual festival sale is the Re 1 flash sale. As the name suggests, you can buy select Xiaomi products for just Re 1. Since it’s a flash sale, you will have to be really quick to successfully buy a device for Re 1.

Xiaomi will hold Re 1 flash sale at 4pm each day during the sale. On Tuesday, it will sell Mi Home Security 360 camera and Poco F1 for Re 1. Tomorrow, it will hold the flash sale for Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro Gold 4GB+64GB. Both the devices are originally priced at Rs 799 and Rs 14,999 respectively. On October 25, Xiaomi will offer its Mi LED TV 4A PRO 123.2 cm (49) and Mi A2 for Re 1.

Mi Blockbusters

Xiaomi is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on its popular phones Redmi 6A on the first day of the sale. Under the Mi Blockbusters section, the company will offer a similar big discount on Redmi 6, Mi LED TV 4 PRO 138.8 cm (55), Mi LED TV 4A PRO 123.2 cm (49) and Mi LED TV 4C PRO 80 cm (32).

More Likes, More Discounts

Xiaomi is running a campaign where it will offer discount on reaching certain number of likes for products. So far, Mi Air Purifier 2S White is listed as “discount unlocked.” The number likes and discount vary product to product.

Don't miss out on the great deals on audio accessories only on https://t.co/D3b3Qt4Ujl. #DiwaliWithMi sale starts at midnight! Visit now to play cracker ninja game and stand a chance to WIN smartphones, accessories and more - https://t.co/jnieA0kucB

RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/vFYV7CrqpF — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) October 22, 2018

Discounts on phones

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) which retails at Rs 14,999 is listed at Rs 12,999. The 6GB+64GB variant price has been dropped from Rs 14,999 from Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi’s selfie-focused phone Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB) also gets a price drop of Rs 2,000, bring down the price to Rs 10,999. Xiaomi’s Mi A2 Android One smartphone will be available at Rs 14,999 with Rs 2,000 discount.

#DiwaliWithMi is more rewarding than ever before! Click here - https://t.co/jnieA0kucB and WIN smartphones and more! RT and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/YB0tRs809M — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) October 21, 2018

Accessories

Xiaomi is offering its Mi Bluetooth headset (Basic Black) and Mi Bluetooth audio receiver (White) for Rs 799 and Rs 899 respectively. Mi earphones are available with Rs 50 and Rs 100 discounts.

Mi Bluetooth Speaker (Basic 2) will be available at Rs 1,599. The original price of the speaker is Rs 1,799. Mi Power Bank 2i 20,000mAh and 10,000mAh are available for Rs 1,399 and Rs 699 respectively.

Offline sale

Xiaomi is also extending the online sale to offline stores. Offline customers will get Paytm Mall cashback of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 on select devices. SBI card users will get discount of Rs 500. Customers can also avail no cost EMI option on a wide range of phones including the latest Poco F1.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 08:50 IST