Xiaomi Flipkart sale: Top offers, deals on Poco F1, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2

Amazon India is currently hosting its ‘Fab Phones Fest’ with discounts on phones from different companies. Flipkart also has a special sale for Xiaomi smartphones including Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1 and more.

Flipkart’s sale on Xiaomi phones is currently underway and will continue till April 13. The three-day sale offers discounts on five Xiaomi smartphones including sale of Redmi Go and the newly launched Redmi Note 7 Pro. Redmi Go priced at Rs 4,499 will be available on open sale, while Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale next Wednesday.

Overall, users can get an additional 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Interested users can also avail Flipkart’s ‘Complete Mobile Protection’ starting at Rs 199.

Here are the best deals and offers on these smartphones.

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999. The 64GB storage variant of Redmi 6 can be purchased at Rs 8,499. Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display, dual 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras, and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. It houses a 3,000mAh battery, and MediaTek P22 SoC.

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Following the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro gets a discount of up to Rs 4,000 bringing its price down to Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. Redmi Note 6 Pro (6GB+64GB) is available at Rs 13,999 from Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. It has a quad-camera setup of 12-megapixel plus 5-megapixel sensors at the rear, and 20-megapixel plus 2-megapixel front cameras.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

The older Redmi Note 5 Pro also gets discounts up to Rs 4,000 on Flipkart. Redmi Note 5 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 10,999, while the 6GB+64GB model costs Rs 11,999. In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 5 Pro has a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, 4,000mAh battery, and runs on Snapdragon 636 processor. It has a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Redmi Y2

Ahead of the launch of Redmi Y3, Redmi Y2 gets discounts up to Rs 3,500 on Flipkart. Redmi Y2 sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and dual 12-megapixel plus 5-megapixel cameras at the rear. The smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display, 3,080mAh battery and Snapdragon 625 processor. Redmi Y2 has a sale price of Rs 7,999 (3GB+32GB) and Rs 9,999 (4GB+64GB).

Xiaomi Poco F1

Poco F1 starts at Rs 17,999 during this sale for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other two variants of Poco F1 are also available at discounted prices of Rs 20,999 (6GB+128GB) and Rs 24,999 (8GB+256GB). Poco F1 is the cheapest smartphone running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 12:28 IST