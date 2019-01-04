 This could be Xiaomi’s first foldable tablet
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

This could be Xiaomi’s first foldable tablet

The three-fold wide-screen tablet folds from the right and left side to become a compact phone.

tech Updated: Jan 04, 2019 12:59 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Beijing
Xiaomi,Foldable Phones,Samsung Foldable Phones
Xiaomi is reportedly building a three-side foldable tablet(Evan Blass )

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a tablet that can be folded into a thinner phone-like profile.

Serial tipster Evan Blass shared a video of the purported device, but said that the authenticity of the video can’t be confirmed.

However, if the video is anything to go by, the bendable Android tablet appears to be allegedly made by Xiaomi based on the interface. The three-fold wide-screen tablet folds from the right and left side to become a compact phone. ALSO READ: Meet FlexPai, the world’s first foldable phone is finally here

If the device does happen to get released, the preview is likely to be at the CES where previously brands such as Samsung and Lenovo have showcased their prototype bendable devices and displays in the past.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:58 IST

more from tech