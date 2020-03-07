Xiaomi has a smart lamp that’s also a heater. Would you pay Rs 8,445 for it?

tech

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 18:19 IST

Xiaomi has created a smart lamp that can also be used a heater. Launched in China, this ceiling lamp can be controlled with the MIJIA smart app and comes with a starting price of RMB 799, which is approximately Rs 8,445 for the square-shaped model.

This square variant ships with an 80W LED light and a heater with a power rating of 1,000W. There is a rectangular version of the lamp as well that is priced at RMB 999 in China (Rs 10,560 approx) and the dimensions of this model is – 90cm x 60cm x 12cm. It comes with a 120W LED lamp and 1,300W heating power.

Xiaomi says that the warm air starts flowing just three seconds after the lamp is switched on. There is no motor inside to stimulate circulation so it works without noise.

Also Read: Xiaomi shows off its fast wireless charging that charges to 100% in 40 minutes

One can also use Xiaomi’s XiaoAI smart voice assistant to control the brightness and the temperature.

According to Gizmochina, “the plate on onboard the lamp comes with a compression-type surface texture design. It increases the heating area by around 20%”. Xiaomi stated that the device leverages infra-red heating without wind so it does not dry up the moisture in the air like most heaters do. One report also says that “even under temperatures up to 400 degrees, the device won’t have any deformation”.

Customers can buy this lamp via Xiaomi’s Youpin crowdfunding platform.