Xiaomi India head Manu Jain talks about his ‘Mi’ wardrobe: Here’s what it has

tech

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 08:53 IST

You don’t usually see company heads talk about their wardrobes in public and revealing how many T-shirts they have. However, Xiaomi India’s managing director and global vice president has revealed how may Mi T-shirts he possesses. In a reply to a tweet by a fan asking him how many Mi T-shirts he actually has, Jain revealed that he has around 30 each of plain Black ‘Mi’ T-shirts and ‘I (love) Mi’ T-shirts. The tweet adds that he mostly wears a Mi T-shirt, blue denim and Mi Sports Shoes to office as it makes his life ‘very simple’.

I have around 30 each of (1) Plain black "Mi" t-shirt and (2) "I ❤️ Mi" t-shirt. 👕



Every morning, I wear a Mi T-shirt, blue denim and Mi Sports Shoes! 👟



Makes my life very simple. Love wearing it every single day. 😍🙏#Xiaomi ❤️ https://t.co/xIpSwb5dXg — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 27, 2020

Xiaomi already sells its Mi T-shirts along with other accessories via its Mi Store website. For now, the I Love Mi T-shirt (Black and White) is the most affordable at Rs 500, while the Mi Organic Solid T-shirt combo (Black and White) can be purchased at Rs 900. Xiaomi also has its own line of Mi Men’s sports shoes in India priced at Rs 2,999.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite key specifications revealed ahead of launch

Now if you think about it, this seems to be resembling the wardrobe of one of the iconic CEOs in the tech industry, Steve Jobs. Jobs, who passed away in 2011 was also the co-founder of the biggest tech brand on Earth, Apple. He, like what Jain mentioned in his tweet, also wore a combination of Black and Blue in the form of a Black turtle neck, Blue jeans and sneakers every day, something that later become a trend and his unique style.

Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for that matter is known to wear a Grey T-shirt everyday, which he claims helps him focus his energy on making important decisions. This was said by Zuckerberg back in 2014 in his first ever public Q&A session. When asked about it, he said “I really want to clear my life to make it so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community.” As per Zuckerberg, getting up in the morning and choosing what to wear can be tiring and energy consuming so he doesn’t waste his time on these. “I’m in this really lucky position, where I get to wake up everyday and help serve more than a billion people. And I feel like I’m not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life.