Home / Tech / Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain has an update for the fake website: It has been shut down

Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain has an update for the fake website: It has been shut down

The Xiaomi legal team has taken a strong action against the fake site

tech Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fake site was swindling people off their money. The Xiaomi legal team has taken a strong action against it
The fake site was swindling people off their money. The Xiaomi legal team has taken a strong action against it(Twitter )
         

Xiaomi India MD Manu Jain had warned users about a fake Xiaomi website earlier this week asking users to be aware of http://mi-home that was fooling customers and swindling them off their money.  

Jain has followed this warning up with an update - the fake site has been shut down.

In his latest tweet Jain has mentioned that the site has been shut and Xiaomi’s legal team has taken strong action against it. Jain also shares an image of the fake site on his tweet.  

The official Xiaomi store in India can be found at Mi.com/in.

However, this is not Xiaomi’s first tryst with fake sites or products. Fake sites posing as Xiaomi official stores have been reported in the past. Also, in December last year, Xiaomi took Delhi Police’s help to crack down on fake Xiaomi products being sold in the market. A raid conducted at Delhi’s Gaffar Market brought out more than 2,000 fake Xiaomi products from four shops.

