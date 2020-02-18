Xiaomi India promotes Raghu Reddy as chief business officer

tech

Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Tuesday said Raghu Reddy has been elevated as the chief business officer of its India business. Reddy was previously heading all categories and Online Sales for Xiaomi India.

Under the new role, he continues to be responsible for all categories and online sales business of Xiaomi India and will additionally take up several responsibilities from managing director, Manu Jain, a statement said.

“Reddy had joined Xiaomi in 2016 and has played a key role in propelling Xiaomi’s exponential sales growth, and manages the online sales teams across India,” it added.

He began his career with Wipro Technologies as a software engineer and has also worked with EY and Snapdeal. According to data from research firm IDC for the October-December 2019 quarter, Xiaomi has become the numero uno handset brand for the first time, including smartphones and featurephones, replacing Samsung that held the position for several years.

Xiaomi was also the market leader with annual shipments of 43.6 million units in 2019, the highest ever smartphone shipments made by any brand in a year with a growth of 9.2 per cent, as per IDC data.