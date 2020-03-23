Xiaomi India to donate lakhs of N95 masks to state govts, hospitals, says Manu Jain

tech

Xiaomi Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain on Monday announced the company has imported lakhs of N95 masks and protective suits to India in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Jain said the company is working with the government authorities to donate these healthcare products.

He further said that Xiaomi will donate N95 masks to state governments in Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, government hospitals, and state police starting this week. Xiaomi will also be donating hazmat suits to doctors across a few government hospitals like AIIMS and St. Johns.

“At Xiaomi India, we have taken several measures of precaution such as curtailing business travel and external meetings, ensuring employees and all partners wear mask in public and keep their hands clean and sanitized. We have also implemented work from home for employees in office and encourage maintaining social distance for all employees,” Jain wrote in an open letter.

“We are also maintaining the highest standards of caution and hygiene in our operational warehouses and manufacturing plants to ensure that packages that are manufactured and shipped are safe & hygienic. Each facility such as corporate office, warehouse, Service center, Mi Home, Manufacturing plant will abide by the lockdown orders issued by the state and UTs,” he added.

As India is working to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the governments are getting helping hands from the private sector as well.

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group CEO, on Sunday announced a series of measures the company is taking to help the healthcare professionals. Mahindra said Mahindra Group will manufacture ventilators and offer Mahindra resorts as temporary healthcare homes.

Outside India, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alibaba founder Jack Ma have also announced similar initiatives to help health professionals and authorities hard at work fighting to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.