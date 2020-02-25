e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi is working on a SIM card that could make microSD cards redundant

Xiaomi is working on a SIM card that could make microSD cards redundant

It is going to be a proprietary card that will most likely be offered only in China

tech Updated: Feb 25, 2020 18:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
To still give users an option, Xiaomi has been working on a SIM card that can also be used as a microSD card. A new patent application spotted by IT Home has revealed that Xiaomi is working on a card that will have the SIM technology on one side and storage technology on the other.
One standard feature on an Android phone has been a dedicated microSD slot, at least till a few years ago. Most smartphones nowadays have been dropping the microSD card slot since they devices come with ample on-board storage.

To still give users an option, Xiaomi has been working on a SIM card that can also be used as a microSD card. A new patent application spotted by IT Home has revealed that Xiaomi is working on a card that will have the SIM technology on one side and storage technology on the other.

Going by what one can see on the patent sketch, it looks like the card will only be compatible with a proprietary SIM tray and won’t be using the microSD tech that manufacturers currently use.

However, while Xiaomi has filed a patent for a card of this sort, one that is a SIM card and can double up as a microSD, there is no guarantee that they will actually introduce this card in the near future.

Even if the card does launch, it will, in all probabilities, be limited to the Chinese variants of the company’s phones. With more and more smartphone makers switching to eSIMs, the chances of physical SIM cards dying down entirely are pretty high.

Also Read: Remember ISRO’s NavIC chip? Xiaomi is going to bring it to their smartphones in 2020

‘PM Modi a tough man, will take care’: Donald Trump on Pak-backed terrorism
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Bihar assembly rejects NRC, says NPR to be rolled out with no new questions
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
