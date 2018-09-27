Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 27, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Xiaomi launch live: New smart TV to fitness band, here’s what to expect

Xiaomi is expected to launch five new products including a smart security camera and a suitcase as well. Catch the event’s live updates here.

By HT Correspondent | Sep 27, 2018 12:01 IST
highlights

Xiaomi will be launching a total of five products in India today. The new lineup of ‘Smarter Living’ products does not include a smartphone though.

Xiaomi has been teasing its new products dropping hints on what to expect. According to teasers and speculations, Xiaomi will possibly launch a new Mi Smart TV, Mi Air Purifier, Mi Smart Band 3, a smart security camera and a suitcase.

 

Xiaomi’s launch event is scheduled to start at 12:00pm. The company will be live streaming the event through this link. Stay tuned for live updates from Xiaomi’s ‘Smarter Living’ launch event.

12:00PM IST

New fitness band

Xiaomi’s teasers confirm a new fitness band. The company will most likely launch the Mi Band 3 which was unveiled in China earlier this year with the Mi 8 smartphone. The new Mi Band 3 will come with a heart rate sensor.

 

11:51AM IST

New air purifier

Xiaomi will be launching an air purifier in India after two years. The last Mi Air Purifier 2 was launched back in September 2016.

11:42AM IST

Xiaomi Smarter Living products

Xiaomi has in the past launched a bunch of smarter living products in India. Some of these include the Mi Band, and Mi Air Purifier. It also has lifestyle products like the Mi Rollerball Pen, backpacks, and apparel.

11:25AM IST

Xiaomi’s new product lineup

 Xiaomi has been continuously teasing its upcoming products. The expected products in Xiaomi’s new ‘Smarter Living’ lineup include Mi Smart TV, Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier, security camera, and a suitcase.