Xiaomi launch live: New smart TV to fitness band, here’s what to expect

Xiaomi will be launching a total of five products in India today. The new lineup of ‘Smarter Living’ products does not include a smartphone though.

Xiaomi has been teasing its new products dropping hints on what to expect. According to teasers and speculations, Xiaomi will possibly launch a new Mi Smart TV, Mi Air Purifier, Mi Smart Band 3, a smart security camera and a suitcase.

Mi fans! We know you're smart at spotting things. Can you spot them all? Surprise gift up for grab!

Hint - There are more than 4 😉 #SmarterLiving pic.twitter.com/vxGYnADO5D — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 18, 2018

Xiaomi’s launch event is scheduled to start at 12:00pm. The company will be live streaming the event through this link. Stay tuned for live updates from Xiaomi’s ‘Smarter Living’ launch event.

12:00PM IST New fitness band Xiaomi’s teasers confirm a new fitness band. The company will most likely launch the Mi Band 3 which was unveiled in China earlier this year with the Mi 8 smartphone. The new Mi Band 3 will come with a heart rate sensor. How do you track your ❤️ rate? #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.

RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/ltfCWKBDt3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 19, 2018





11:51AM IST New air purifier Xiaomi will be launching an air purifier in India after two years. The last Mi Air Purifier 2 was launched back in September 2016.





11:42AM IST Xiaomi Smarter Living products Xiaomi has in the past launched a bunch of smarter living products in India. Some of these include the Mi Band, and Mi Air Purifier. It also has lifestyle products like the Mi Rollerball Pen, backpacks, and apparel.



