Xiaomi launch live: New smart TV to fitness band, here’s what to expect
Xiaomi is expected to launch five new products including a smart security camera and a suitcase as well. Catch the event’s live updates here.
12:00PM IST
New fitness band
11:51AM IST
New air purifier
11:42AM IST
Xiaomi Smarter Living products
11:25AM IST
Xiaomi’s new product lineup
Xiaomi will be launching a total of five products in India today. The new lineup of ‘Smarter Living’ products does not include a smartphone though.
Xiaomi has been teasing its new products dropping hints on what to expect. According to teasers and speculations, Xiaomi will possibly launch a new Mi Smart TV, Mi Air Purifier, Mi Smart Band 3, a smart security camera and a suitcase.
Mi fans! We know you're smart at spotting things. Can you spot them all? Surprise gift up for grab!— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 18, 2018
Hint - There are more than 4 😉 #SmarterLiving pic.twitter.com/vxGYnADO5D
Xiaomi’s launch event is scheduled to start at 12:00pm. The company will be live streaming the event through this link. Stay tuned for live updates from Xiaomi’s ‘Smarter Living’ launch event.
New fitness band
Xiaomi’s teasers confirm a new fitness band. The company will most likely launch the Mi Band 3 which was unveiled in China earlier this year with the Mi 8 smartphone. The new Mi Band 3 will come with a heart rate sensor.
How do you track your ❤️ rate? #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 19, 2018
RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/ltfCWKBDt3
New air purifier
Xiaomi will be launching an air purifier in India after two years. The last Mi Air Purifier 2 was launched back in September 2016.
Xiaomi Smarter Living products
Xiaomi has in the past launched a bunch of smarter living products in India. Some of these include the Mi Band, and Mi Air Purifier. It also has lifestyle products like the Mi Rollerball Pen, backpacks, and apparel.
Not just one or two! Can you guess 'em all? #SmarterLiving Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/dJmRGBBUsb— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 17, 2018