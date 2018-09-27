Xiaomi launch preview: What to expect from the non-smartphone products launching today

Xiaomi is hosting an event today where it is expected to launch as many as five new products. The lineup does not include a smartphone, but ‘smarter living’ products.

According to the company’s teasers and speculations, Xiaomi could launch a new Mi Smart TV, Mi Band 3, a Mi Air Purifier, a security camera and a Mi Suitcase. Xiaomi has teased an image highlighting all five products launching today.

The launch event for Xiaomi’s new products is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm. Xiaomi will be live streaming the event which can be followed through this link.

The new Mi Smart TV will come with voice control according to the company’s teaser. Xiaomi introduced its Mi Smart TV series in India earlier this year. Xiaomi’s Smart TV series starts at Rs 13,999 in India.

The second product expected is the Mi Band 3 which was launched in China along with the Mi 8 smartphone. Xiaomi has teased the new smart band with a heart rate sensor. It features a larger OLED display and is said to deliver 30 days of battery life.

Not just one or two! Can you guess 'em all? #SmarterLiving Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/dJmRGBBUsb — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 17, 2018

Xiaomi’s smart security camera is expected to feature live remote viewing along with smartphone compatibility. Xiaomi will be launching an air purifier in India after two years. The last Mi Air Purifier 2 was launched back in September 2016.

Watch the unveiling of the #SmarterLiving tomorrow. Here's the link to get notified for the livestream - https://t.co/w5CEZX3ZsU. RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/LJAu6i1NvR — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 26, 2018

The Mi Suitcase would be a first of a kind product launch for Xiaomi in India. Available globally, Mi Suitcase is said to be durable enough for shock and fall resistance. It is 24 inches tall and comes with 29 kilogram capacity.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 08:32 IST