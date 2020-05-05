e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Xiaomi launches foldable, multipurpose fan in China

Xiaomi launches foldable, multipurpose fan in China

You can fold it to a much smaller size in three steps, as reported by MyDrivers website. The fan is not yet listed on the Xiaomi China website.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 14:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Robin Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As we mentioned above, there’s a humidifier as well that is placed at the bottom of the fan. It comes with 3000rpm cross-flow wind pressure technology and is said to release 1-5um of fine water to moisturising the room in hot and dry environments.
As we mentioned above, there’s a humidifier as well that is placed at the bottom of the fan. It comes with 3000rpm cross-flow wind pressure technology and is said to release 1-5um of fine water to moisturising the room in hot and dry environments.(MyDrivers)
         

Xiaomi has reportedly launched a new home appliance in China called the EDON multipurpose fan. The new humidification and purification fan has a shaft design and can span 120-degrees from left to right and vice versa to throw air. This is in addition to 360-degree up and down oscillation. The foldable, multipurpose fan can also be used wirelessly and weighs 1.53 kgs. You can fold it to a much smaller size in three steps, as reported by MyDrivers website. The fan is not yet listed on the Xiaomi China website.

As we mentioned above, there’s a humidifier as well that is placed at the bottom of the fan. It comes with 3000rpm cross-flow wind pressure technology and is said to release 1-5um of fine water to moisturising the room in hot and dry environments. To get hold of the controls, you can use the LCD Touch mode or a remote controller as well that has a range of up to 80 metres.

Also read: Xiaomi browser app update makes data collection optional in Incognito mode

The report does not mention anything on the price and availability of the device.

Xiaomi has always been aggressive with its home appliance launches. The company has been introducing more home appliances in the market than smartphones. However, most of them go unnoticed. Recently, the firm introduced its Mi Vacuum-Mop P in India at Rs 17,999. The robovac will start shipping for Indian consumers from September 15. Xiaomi will also offer no cost EMI options starting at Rs 2,999 per month.

It is a 2-in-1 robovac with vacuum and mop features. It can initiate sweeping and mopping together, or sweeping-only mode and mopping-only mode.

top news
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
LIVE: Indians stranded abroad to be charged for flights bringing them home, says Hardeep Puri
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
US will witness 3,000 coronavirus deaths daily by June 1: Report
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
Punjab’s notorious gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria tests positive for Covid-19 in Batala
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
How India fared after easing restrictions
How India fared after easing restrictions
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech