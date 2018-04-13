Xiaomi launches its first gaming smartphone, Black Shark: Price, specifications

Xiaomi on Friday launched its first ever gaming smartphone in China, the Xiaomi Black Shark, priced at RMB 2,999 (Rs 31,200 approximately) for the base variant, and RMB 3,499 (Rs 36,400 approximately) for the model with higher RAM and storage.

The smartphone will be available for sale in China starting April 20, and in two colour options of polar night and sky grey. Xiaomi hasn’t announced any plans of launching the device globally as yet.

Xiaomi Black Shark smartphone comes with a liquid cooling system which is integral when it comes to gaming.

Xiaomi also launched a gaming pad for its Black Shark smartphone. The gaming pad that can be hooked on to the smartphone features a joystick on the left.

Xiaomi Black Shark specifications

Xiaomi Black Shark features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. There are two storage variants available for the smartphone. The base model comes with 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage, while the high-end variant offers 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage.

For photography, the smartphone sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors with f/1.75 aperture and LED flash. Up front, it houses a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. Some of the camera features include ‘Smart Beauty’ and 4K video recording.

Xiaomi Black Shark is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery along with support for fast charging. Its connectivity ports include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, and USB Type-C.

Xiaomi's Black Shark smartphone isn't the first gaming mobile device to hit the market. Last year, Razer, a pioneer in gaming accessories launched the 'Razer Phone' priced at $699.99 (Rs 45,700 approximately). It comes with features such as a 5.7-inch Hz UltraMotion display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4,000mAh battery on Android 7.1 Nougat.