Home / Tech / Xiaomi launches Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with 2000mAh battery at Rs 1,399

Xiaomi launches Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with 2000mAh battery at Rs 1,399

One of the highlights of the audio accessory is its 2000mAh battery capacity that is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours worth of juice.

tech Updated: Feb 17, 2020 18:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker
Mi Outdoor Bluetooth speaker(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi has just expanded its line of accessories by launching a new speaker called Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker. You can get this from Mi.com at Rs 1,999. However, there is a 30% off on the product, which makes it Rs 1,199 for a limited time. The announcement came directly from Xiaomi’s global vice president and managing director of Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. The speaker comes in addition to a decent audio product lineup that Xiaomi already has in India including the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2, Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 and Mi Pocket Speaker 2.

The Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker has a 5W power output and supports voice assistants as well. One of the highlights of the audio accessory is its 2000mAh battery capacity that is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours worth of juice. The Bluetooth v5.0 device has a one-key function to answer or end a call. It also has a built-in high sensitivity signal-to-noise microphone for improved call quality. Compatible with both Android and iOS devices, the Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker has a frequency range of 20-20KHz and is water resistant as well with IPX5 rating.

 

Also read: Apple HomePod smart speaker confirmed for India launch; price revealed

The website states that the palm-sized speaker has Canadian long fibre pulp vibration film in addition to a damping system to deliver a better and more natural sound. This comes along with a passive radiator for better low-frequency sound effects.

At the given price, the Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker will be competing with the likes of JBL Go, Philips BT50W/00 and Logitech X50 bluetooth speakers, all of which are priced in the same range.

