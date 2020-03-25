e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi launches Redmi SmartTV Max with a gigantic 98-inch display

Xiaomi launches Redmi SmartTV Max with a gigantic 98-inch display

Xiaomi has launched a new smart TV called the Redmi Smart TV that comes with a 98-inch display and 4K resolution.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The newly launched smartTV costs CNY 19,999 in China.
The newly launched smartTV costs CNY 19,999 in China.(Xiaomi)
         

The coronavirus outbreak has forced a lockdown in various countries across the globe. Offices and public places have been shut down and so have the cinema halls. But what if there was a way you could bring the cinema hall to your home. At least in essence? Xiaomi has launched a smart TV that will help you do just that.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi SmartTV Max in China alongside the Redmi K30 Pro smartphone. As the name suggests, the Redmi SmartTV Max comes with a gigantic 98-inch screen and measures 86.22 x 53.20 x 50.22-inches and weighs approximately 70 Kgs with the bare metal frame. To put into perspective, the newly launched smart TV is bigger than an average single mattress. Yes, that big!

Now comes the features. The Redmi SmartTV Max is loaded with features. It comes with a 4K Ultra HD 60Hz display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a viewing angle of 178-degrees. It is powered by A55 Cortex processor and Mali-G31 MP2 GPU that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It comes with 85% NTSC, wide colour gamut and 192 dynamic backlight zones.

For sound the Redmi SmartTV Max has Dolby + DTS double decoding technology and two 8W speakers. As far as connectivity options are concerned, the newly launched smart TV has 3 HDMI ports, two USB ports and one Ethernet port among others.

Now comes the price and availability. The Redmi SmartTV Max is priced at whopping CNY 19,999 (Rs 2.16 lakh) and it will go on sale in China from April 6 via Xiaomi mall and Xiaomi Home stores.

