Xiaomi leads India smart TV market with 33 percent share in Q3

According to Xiaomi, MiTVs are available across 70+ Mi Homes, 20+ Mi Studios, 2,500+ Mi Stores

tech Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Delhi
More than 85% of MiTVs sold in India are made in the country with a focus on bringing more component assembly to the country. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
More than 85% of MiTVs sold in India are made in the country with a focus on bringing more component assembly to the country. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko(REUTERS)
         

With a 33 percent market share in India, Chinese handset and TV maker Xiaomi on Wednesday announced its leadership in the smart TV segment in the third quarter of 2019, quoting International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest report.

According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Smart Home Device Tracker, Q3 2019, MiTV has maintained market leadership for six consecutive quarters and has seen a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 46 per cent and year-on-year (YoY) growth of 69 per cent.

“Our TVs have always upheld the core philosophy of providing a content-first and consistent experience with a focus on India. Its PatchWall 2.0 provides over 7 lakh hours of content in 16+ languages, 18+ content partners, and live news,” Raghu Reddy, Head-Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said.

According to Xiaomi, MiTVs are available across 70+ Mi Homes, 20+ Mi Studios, 2,500+ Mi Stores and several Mi Preferred Partner outlets.

Also, more than 85 per cent of MiTVs sold in India are made in the country with a focus on bringing more component assembly to the country.

--IANS

ksc/pcj

