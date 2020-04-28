e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Line Free Bluetooth headphone, Mi Bluetooth Youth Edition launched in China

Xiaomi Line Free Bluetooth headphone, Mi Bluetooth Youth Edition launched in China

Xiaomi’s Line Free Bluetooth headphone features neckband design and comes with magnetic earbuds. Mi Bluetooth headset Youth Edition features DSP technology for better noise cancelling.

tech Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Check top features of Xiaomi’s new Line Free and Mi Bluetooth Youth Edition
Check top features of Xiaomi’s new Line Free and Mi Bluetooth Youth Edition(Xiaomi )
         

Xiaomi has launched two Bluetooth headphones in China. The new devices are Xiaomi Line Free Bluetooth headphone and Mi Bluetooth headset Youth Edition.

The Line Free is priced at CNY 199 (Rs 2,100 approximately) and is already listed on Mi.com. The Youth Edition Bluetooth headset costs CNY 59 (Rs 630 approximately).

ALSO READ: Xiaomi unveils MIUI 12: New features, list of eligible phones and more

First up is the Mi Bluetooth headset Youth Edition. The in-ear headset is quite similar to a variety of in-ear headsets which are mainly used for calling. The device supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. It features buttons for controlling music and volume as well.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G with Snapdragon 765G launched: Price, specs

According to Gizchina, the wearable has DSP technology for superior noise cancelling. The device is said to offer 4 hours of battery life and up to 80 hours on standby. It is available in black and white colour options.

The next is Line Free Bluetooth headphone. The device features a neckband along with magnetic earbuds. It runs on QCC5125 audio chipset and features DSP+cVC technology for superior audio quality. The device also supports virtual assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. It features 80ms low latency using Qualcomm’s aptX adaptive technology.

tags
top news
In PM Modi’s plan to evacuate Indians, blue-collar workers have the first right
In PM Modi’s plan to evacuate Indians, blue-collar workers have the first right
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
BJP MLA says stop buying vegetables from Muslim sellers, defends remark
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
Niti Aayog office sealed after employee tests Covid-19 positive
Covid-19 lockdown: Wall built at TN-Andhra border demolished after protest
Covid-19 lockdown: Wall built at TN-Andhra border demolished after protest
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
‘Worse than coronavirus’: Gayle attacks Sarwan after Tallawahs exit
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
Say Namaste hopes to be a viable, secure alternative to Zoom
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Officially makes it to the list of idiots’: Ramiz on Umar Akmal
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
‘Doing serious investigations against China’: Donald Trump on Covid-19 crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirusCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCOVID-19Delhi Covid-19Covid-19 Update

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech