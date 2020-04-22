Xiaomi may launch a foldable phone with a pop-up camera

tech

Updated: Apr 22, 2020

Xiaomi has already showcased its foldable phone before but as per a new report coming from ZDNet Korea, the company might upgrade the design for its future device and include a pop-up camera on it as well. The report states that Xiaomi is looking to get its hands on the flexible displays from Samsung for the rumoured clamshell smartphone.

The report adds that Xiaomi will likely begin with Chinese firms BOE and CSOT for foldable screens, which is also used in the new-gen Moto Razr. However, as Samsung ramps up the productions of flexible screens, Xiaomi will likely move to the South Korean tech giant for the particular component.

Interestingly, the Chinese smartphone maker has been experimenting with the foldable form factor since quite some time. It has also been granted a patent wherein the company could use a pop-up camera module on a Razr-style foldable smartphone design.

It is not for sure if we will ever see this kind of a smartphone in real or not since half of it is just patent while the other half is reportedly under planning stages. However, since the interest in foldable phones are increasing with each quarter, Xiaomi might just think of coming up with something similar.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be working on its next foldable smartphone, called as the Fold 2. As per Ross Young, a tipster, the Fold 2 is expected feature a 6.23-inch front display with 2267x819 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. According to older rumours, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a 256GB storage and may start at much lower price than the predecessor. We can safely predict the latest Exynos or Qualcomm chip on the Fold 2. Reports suggest the phone will have Galaxy S20’s camera capabilities.