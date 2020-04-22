e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Xiaomi may launch a foldable phone with a pop-up camera

Xiaomi may launch a foldable phone with a pop-up camera

The report states that Xiaomi is looking to get its hands on the flexible displays from Samsung for the rumoured clamshell smartphone.

tech Updated: Apr 22, 2020 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The report states that Xiaomi is looking to get its hands on the flexible displays from Samsung for the rumoured clamshell smartphone.
The report states that Xiaomi is looking to get its hands on the flexible displays from Samsung for the rumoured clamshell smartphone. (Bloomberg)
         

Xiaomi has already showcased its foldable phone before but as per a new report coming from ZDNet Korea, the company might upgrade the design for its future device and include a pop-up camera on it as well. The report states that Xiaomi is looking to get its hands on the flexible displays from Samsung for the rumoured clamshell smartphone.

The report adds that Xiaomi will likely begin with Chinese firms BOE and CSOT for foldable screens, which is also used in the new-gen Moto Razr. However, as Samsung ramps up the productions of flexible screens, Xiaomi will likely move to the South Korean tech giant for the particular component.

Interestingly, the Chinese smartphone maker has been experimenting with the foldable form factor since quite some time. It has also been granted a patent wherein the company could use a pop-up camera module on a Razr-style foldable smartphone design.

Also read: Royole Flex Pai 2 foldable phone with Snapdragon 865, 7.8-inch screen announced

It is not for sure if we will ever see this kind of a smartphone in real or not since half of it is just patent while the other half is reportedly under planning stages. However, since the interest in foldable phones are increasing with each quarter, Xiaomi might just think of coming up with something similar.

Meanwhile, Samsung is said to be working on its next foldable smartphone, called as the Fold 2. As per Ross Young, a tipster, the Fold 2 is expected feature a 6.23-inch front display with 2267x819 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. According to older rumours, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a 256GB storage and may start at much lower price than the predecessor. We can safely predict the latest Exynos or Qualcomm chip on the Fold 2. Reports suggest the phone will have Galaxy S20’s camera capabilities.

top news
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
Rs 2 lakh fine, up to 7 years’ jail for attack on health workers, says govt
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
ISKP commander who was its bridge with Pak’s ISI, Lashkar arrested
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Christian Michel cites Covid-19 risk in bail plea, Supreme Court declines
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
Zomato mandates all delivery partners to use Aarogya Setu
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Maruti may not open Manesar plant yet despite getting permission. Here’s why
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech