e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi 10, the 108MP camera phone, to launch in India on March 31

Xiaomi Mi 10, the 108MP camera phone, to launch in India on March 31

Xiaomi’s premium Mi 10 smartphone will make its debut in India end of this month. The smartphone also comes with support for 5G.

tech Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi 10 series launch date announced.
Xiaomi Mi 10 series launch date announced.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is finally launching its flagship Mi 10 smartphone in India. Xiaomi Mi 10 with 5G support and a 108-megapixel camera will make its debut in India on March 31. This is also the entry of Xiaomi in the premium segment with its Mi brand.

Xiaomi had already teased the launch of Mi 10 in India, and this comes shortly after the Redmi Note 9 Pro series was unveiled earlier this month. As expected, Xiaomi Mi 10 launch will take place online on March 31 and it will start at 12:30 pm. Xiaomi also announced the pre-orders for Mi 10 which will start at 3:00 pm on the same day itself.

Xiaomi had launched its Mi 10 series in China last month. Mi 10 is available at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Rs 42,200 approx). Xiaomi India head Manu Jain has already warned users the Mi 10 will be priced higher than expected. But it isn’t confirmed yet if the Mi 10 Pro is launching in India as well.

 

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 10 in two storage variants with 8GB RAM plus 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone could launch in two colour options of ‘Coral Green’ and ‘Twilight Grey’.

In terms of specifications, the Mi 10 series features an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones also have a 108-megapixel quad camera, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G. On the Mi 10 Pro, there’s a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support, and 30W fast wireless charging. The Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G with plan to shut some govt offices
Coronavirus Live: What will PM announce? Chidambaram has a suggestion
Coronavirus Live: What will PM announce? Chidambaram has a suggestion
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
Covid 19: Coronavirus outbreak brings Mumbai’s Dabbawala services to a halt
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Why GM, Ford offering to make ventilators is throwback to WW II era
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
Flipkart to give workers leave with full pay if quarantined
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech