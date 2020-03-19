Xiaomi Mi 10, the 108MP camera phone, to launch in India on March 31

tech

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:39 IST

Xiaomi is finally launching its flagship Mi 10 smartphone in India. Xiaomi Mi 10 with 5G support and a 108-megapixel camera will make its debut in India on March 31. This is also the entry of Xiaomi in the premium segment with its Mi brand.

Xiaomi had already teased the launch of Mi 10 in India, and this comes shortly after the Redmi Note 9 Pro series was unveiled earlier this month. As expected, Xiaomi Mi 10 launch will take place online on March 31 and it will start at 12:30 pm. Xiaomi also announced the pre-orders for Mi 10 which will start at 3:00 pm on the same day itself.

Xiaomi had launched its Mi 10 series in China last month. Mi 10 is available at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (Rs 42,200 approx). Xiaomi India head Manu Jain has already warned users the Mi 10 will be priced higher than expected. But it isn’t confirmed yet if the Mi 10 Pro is launching in India as well.

Dropping the big news.#Mi10 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇 𝟑𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟐:𝟑𝟎 𝐏𝐌.



Watch the Livestream across our social media handles.

Pre-order starts on March 31st at 3PM.



Do RT with #Mi10IsHere & #108MP if you have been waiting for this. pic.twitter.com/ECo8qr6Ibv — Mi India #108MPIsHere (@XiaomiIndia) March 19, 2020

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 10 in two storage variants with 8GB RAM plus 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone could launch in two colour options of ‘Coral Green’ and ‘Twilight Grey’.

In terms of specifications, the Mi 10 series features an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones also have a 108-megapixel quad camera, and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G. On the Mi 10 Pro, there’s a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support, and 30W fast wireless charging. The Mi 10 packs a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.