Xiaomi Mi 10 camera samples highlight zooming capabilities

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:43 IST

Xiaomi is expected to add new phones to its premium Mi series in the first quarter this year. Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones will feature Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 865 processor. Xiaomi has now teased camera samples of the Mi 10 showing off its zooming capabilities.

Xiaomi Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing shared the camera samples on Weibo. Weibing didn’t mention the phone’s name but the reply thread indicates it is the Mi 10. The camera samples include two images with the second one being zoomed in. Going by the camera samples we can assume the Mi 10 will offer zooming up to a long range.

Other than this, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are also expected to house a 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi has already confirmed the Mi 10 will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. The company had mentioned only the Mi 10 but leaks suggest Mi 10 Pro will also launch alongside it. On the software front, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro could run MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Xiaomi’s launch schedule for the Mi 10 is the first quarter of this year. But a new leak suggested the Mi 10 series could be unveiled as early as February 13. Shortly after the Mi 10 will go on sale the next day and Mi 10 Pro will be available later on February 18. There is still no announcement from Xiaomi on the launch date of its Mi 10 series.