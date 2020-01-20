Xiaomi Mi 10 could steal Samsung Galaxy S20’s thunder with 108-megapixel camera

tech

Xiaomi is gearing up for its first biggest product launch of the year, Mi 10. Expected to launch mid-February, Mi 10 has already been leaked multiple times. Interestingly enough, Xiaomi Mi 10 could launch on the same day as Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series.

A new leak claims Xiaomi’s Mi 10 smartphone will come with a 108-megapixel camera. According to older leaks, Mi 10 is going to come with a quad-camera setup including 20-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 5-megapixel sensors. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Pro is also rumoured to come with a 108-megapixel camera along with 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 8-megapixel cameras.

It is worth noting that Samsung is also rumoured to launch Galaxy S20 Ultra with 108-megapixel camera. The smartphone is said to come with 48-megapixel telephoto, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and time-of-flight sensor.

Samsung, however, is likely to have an improved 108-megapixel camera sensor under the hood. According to reports, Samsung will use a 9-to-1 Bayer sensor, which is said to be much better than the 4-in-1.

As far as 108-megapixel camera goes, Xiaomi has already launched Mi Note 10 with the said camera. Xiaomi is planning to launch Mi Note 10 in India very soon.

Coming back to Mi 10, the smartphone is already confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The chip is also going to power Samsung Galaxy S20 and other top flagship phones in 2020. The new leak claims Xiaomi’s Mi 10 could be one of the cheapest phones in the market to come with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset of the year.

Collating older rumours and leaks, Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to come in as many as three configurations – 8GB, 128GB, 8GB, 256GB, and 12GB, 256GB. The phone will reportedly have a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone will have a punch-hole camera on the front and OLED display. The back panel could sport a Mi Mix Alpha-like strip.