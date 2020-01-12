e-paper
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch timeline revealed: Expected specifications, price, and more

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch timeline revealed: Expected specifications, price, and more

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro with Snapdragon 865 processor are coming soon. Here’s what to expect from the new flagship series.

tech Updated: Jan 12, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi 10 is coming soon
Xiaomi Mi 10 is coming soon(REUTERS)
         

Xiaomi has already confirmed it will soon launch a Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone. Dubbed as Mi 10, key specifications and features of the next flagship phone have already leaked multiple times. Now, new reports suggest the phone could launch in mid-February.

It is worth noting that Samsung has already scheduled ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 11. The company is expected to showcase the latest Galaxy S20 aka Galaxy S11 at the event. The flagship series is going to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

While Samsung may be the first company to showcase a Snapdragon 865-powered phone, Xiaomi may take the lead with the first phone commercially available with the latest chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is rumoured to come in as many as three models. The top-end model will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other two models will feature 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. The smartphone is likely to be priced at CNY 3,199, which translates to roughly Rs 32,700.

The Mi 10 will be accompanied by a more premium Mi 10 Pro. According to reports, the Pro model will be available for a starting price of CNY 3,799 (Rs 38,900 approximately). Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will have 12GB RAM with storage options up to 512GB.

As far as specifications go, Mi 10 is said to come with a 6.5-inch OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will reportedly come with a quad-rear camera setup including 20-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 5-megapixel sensors. The phone will have a 4,500mAh battery with a fast charger.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will offer similar specs except a few important upgrades. For instance, the quad-camera setup on Mi 10 Pro is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel secondary camera. The phone will have a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

