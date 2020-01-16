Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked live images reveal front and back design

tech

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:22 IST

Xiaomi is working on a new premium smartphone, Mi 10. Already confirmed to sport Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 processor, Mi 10 details have leaked multiple times ahead of the launch. Now, the smartphone has been spotted in live photos.

According to the live photos, Xiaomi Mi 10 has a punch-hole camera on the top left corner of the display. On the back, it has a glass back panel along with a vertically aligned camera module housing as many as four sensors.

GSMArena points out that the live photos are slightly different from the older rumours about the Mi 10. It, however, notes the latest images could be of Mi 10, not the Mi 10 Pro.

According to reports, Xiaomi will officially launch the Mi 10 series mid-February. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 could also be the first phone to be commercially available with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 processor. It is worth noting that Samsung has also scheduled a February 11 ‘Unpacked 2020’ event where it is likely to showcase Galaxy S20 phones with the same chipset.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is rumoured to be available in as many as three models. The top-end model of the phone is said to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other two models is said to come with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage.

The top-end Mi 10 Pro is said to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 48-megapixel secondary camera. The phone will reportedly have a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.