Xiaomi Mi 10 likely to launch on February 11

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 10:46 IST

Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship devices, the Xiaomi Mi 10, has been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past have not only detailed the specifications that the phone is likely to feature but also talked about the possible pricing of the upcoming smartphone. Now, a new report seems to confirm the launch date and design of the Xiaomi Mi 9 successor.

A poster of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 10 has been spotted on Weibo (via GizChina). The poster reveals that the Xiaomi Mi 9 successor will be launched alongside its ‘Pro’ variant on February 11. The poster also reveals that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and it will come with 5G connectivity.

It is worth noting that Samsung is also slated to launch its next generation flagship devices, the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip, on the same date. Just like the Xiaomi Mi 10, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

Coming back to the Xiaomi Mi 10, the poster reveals that the phone will be available in black and white colour variants and that it will come with a quad camera setup that will be housed inside a black strip that is placed vertically on the phone’s back panel. The phone’s volume rockers and the power button will be placed on the right side. Overall, the design of the phone, especially the back panel, looks quite similar to the Mi MIX Alpha, which the company showcased recently. However, the poster doesn’t give us a glimpse of the phone’s display.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will come with 5G connectivity. ( Xiaomi )

That said, reports in the past have hinted that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will come with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone is expected to come with a left-mounted punch hole display that will house the phone’s front camera. The phone is expected to pack a quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 20-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging.

As far as the storage is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It is likely to be priced around CNY 3,199, (Rs 32,700 approximately).