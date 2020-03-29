Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 launched globally

tech

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:35 IST

Last month Xiaomi introduced two new flagship smartphones in China, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. However, today, it launched the tow smartphones globally along with a third device, Mi 10 Lite 5G. While the Mi 10 Pro is the most powerful in the series, the least powerful is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Lite 5G price

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is available in just one variant – 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage – price at EUR 999, which roughly means around Rs 83,000. The Mi 10 comes in 8GB +128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage versions at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 66,800) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 75,200) respectively. The Mi 10 Lite 5G will cost EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,200) and comes in four different colours.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G specifications

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Lite 5G, as the name suggests, supports 5G connectivity. That’s because the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and LPDDR4X RAM. It also has a 6.57-inch AMOLED Truecolour display with a waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G ( Xiaomi )

At the back there are four cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor, 16-megapixel sensor along with two others, specifics of which are not out yet. Backing the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G is a 4160mAh battery that also supports 20W fast charging. There’s also Quick Charge 3.5 tech onboard.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications

The specifications of the Mi 10 Pro stay the same as its China variant. There’s a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, LPDDR 5 RAM, UFS 3.0 and Adreno 650 GPU. For photography, Mi 10 sports a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The device is backed by 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 shares most of its specs with Mi 10 Pro but with a different rear camera setup. There’s a 108-megapixel sensor along with two 2-megapixel cameras and a 13-megapixel camera. There’s a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging. Rest stays the same.