Tech

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, MIUI 12 to launch on April 27 in China

Xiaomi is slated to launch the Mi 10 Lite 5G in China, and unveil its upcoming MIUI 12 version as well.

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G made its global debut in Europe last month.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G made its global debut in Europe last month.(Xiaomi)
         

Xiaomi is preparing for an event on April 27 in China where it will launch the Mi 10 Lite 5G aka Mi 10 Youth Edition, and unveil MIUI 12. Xiaomi has already launched the smartphone in Europe, but the China edition is expected to come with a different set of specifications.

Xiaomi teased the launch of Mi 10 Lite 5G on Weibo where it highlights a quad-camera setup. The smartphone could feature a periscope camera along with three other sensors. The teaser also confirms the phone will support up to 50x zoom and offer AI-based features.

In China, the Mi 10 Lite 5G is expected to launch in four storage variants, according to a report by MSP. These include 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. There will be new colour editions for the Mi 10 Lite 5G like black, White Peach, Blueberry Mint, Milk Green, and Peach Grapefruit.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G teased with quad camera setup.
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G teased with quad camera setup. ( Xiaomi )

Xiaomi was scheduled to launch its Mi 10 series in India on March 31 but it was cancelled due to Covid-19. Once things fall back into place, the company will most likely resume the launch. There’s no word though on whether the Mi 10 Lite 5G edition will hit the Indian markets or not.

Xiaomi will also unveil its next-generation custom OS at this launch event. MIUI 12 is expected to come with better gesture controls, more customisations, and new system fonts as well. MIUI 12 is also said to come with different colour schemes and UI improvements.

Xiaomi will most likely reveal MIUI 12 launch timeline as well but it is expected to start rolling out from September onwards. Xiaomi had also rolled out the last MIUI 11 beta update in China last month.

