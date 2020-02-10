Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro leaked renders reveal key design upgrades

tech

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 12:08 IST

Xiaomi has already confirmed it will launch its Mi 10 series in China on February 13. Mi 10 is going to be Xiaomi’s first flagship smartphone with Qualcomm’s top-end 5G-enabled Snapdragon 865 processor. As the launch day nears, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro renders have surfaced online. The renders give a closer look at the design of the two phones.

Xiaomi Mi 10 is seen sporting four rear cameras, three sensors in a single panel and a separate sensor. The sensors are followed by LED flash. The back panel looks like a glass body with glossy finish. On the front, the phone comes with a small punch-hole camera on the left top corner.

The display is curved on the sides, reminiscent to some of the recent flagship phones with OLED displays. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro has a fairly similar design. If you look closely, the camera panel on the back has additional camera sensors.

Separately, Xiaomi Mi 10 prices have also leaked. The 8GB, 128GB model will be priced at $599 while 8GB, 256GB and 12GB, 512GB models will be priced at $642 and $699 respectively. According to leaked specifications, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will sport 108-megapixel cameras and will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Both the phones will get 5G support. There are also rumours of phone coming with super-fast 66W fast charge support.

Xiaomi Mi 10 series will compete with Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 series. Interestingly enough, Xiaomi may beat Samsung to be the first one to sell Snapdragon 865-powered smartphones in the market. Samsung will launch Galaxy S20 on February 13 and is likely to begin sale early March. Xiaomi’s phones are likely to be available as early as February 18.