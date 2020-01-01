e-paper
Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specifications, price leak ahead of launch

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro specifications, price leak ahead of launch

Xiaomi’s Snapdragon 865-powered Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will launch this year. Key specifications and prices have the two phones have already leaked.

tech Updated: Jan 01, 2020 12:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro leak reveals quad-camera setup, OLED displays(Bloomberg)
         

Xiaomi has already confirmed it will launch Snapdragon 865-powered Mi 10-series this year. The new lineup, comprised of Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, has already leaked online multiple times. Now, a new leak reveals the key specifications of the two smartphones. The leak also hints at the pricing of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones.

According to a post on Weibo, Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available in as many as three variants. The top-end model is rumoured to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Other two models will have 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage combinations. According to the post, Mi 10 is likely to be priced around CNY 3,199 (Rs 32,700 approximately).

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is rumoured to be available at a starting price of CNY 3,799 (Rs 38,900 approximately). Interestingly enough, the base model will house 12GB RAM along with 128GB storage. The other two models will also come with 12GB RAM. In terms storage, the two models will have 256GB and 512GB capacity respectively. These two variants are said to be priced at CNY 4,099 (Rs 42,000 approximately) and CNY 4,499 (Rs 46,000 approximately).

Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to have a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is set to come with as many as four rear cameras including 20-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 5-megapixel sensors. The primary rear camera will house Sony IMX686 sensor. The phone will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery with a faster charging capacity.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is also expected to have 4,500mAh battery or larger along with 66W fast charging. The phone will come with four rear cameras including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 48-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel sensor, and one telephoto lens.

Both Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are going to run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor and are likely to support 5G.

