Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro to feature 108MP cameras, could launch on Feb 13

tech

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:38 IST

Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2020. Xiaomi is expected to launch Mi 10 Pro along with the Mi 10. New leaks suggest the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will sport 108-megapixel cameras. Xiaomi is also rumoured to launch the new Mi 10 series as earlu as next week.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 phones have been spotted on multiple leaks recently. The latest one suggests 108-megapixel camera on both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. According to a report by xdadevelopers, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro codenames have been confirmed for Xiaomi phones sporting the 108-megapixel camera. Xiaomi had been working on four phones in total with Mi Note 10 Pro and Mi Mix Alpha being the other two.

The report also states that both the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. Xiaomi had already confirmed the Mi 10 will use the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will run MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The Mi 10 launch schedule was leaked online and comes from tipster Xiaomishka on Twitter. According to the leak, Xiaomi will announce the new Mi 10 series on February 2 followed by the launch on February 13 which will be an online conference. The new Mi 10 will go on sale the next day, while the Mi 10 Pro will be available later on February 18. With only a few days to go, we’ll soon get to know if Xiaomi is indeed launching the Mi 10 series next week.