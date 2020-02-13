Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108MP camera launched

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:31 IST

Xiaomi on Thursday launched its flagship Mi 10 series in China. The launch took place through an online event which was a first for a Xiaomi flagship. Xiaomi Mi 10 phones come with high-end specs like Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 comes in three storage variants starting with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at CNY 3,999. Mi 10 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage retails at CNY 4,299. It also comes in 12GB+256GB variant which carries a price tag of CNY 4,699. The Mi 10 Pro which is the more premium model is priced at CNY 4,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Mi 10 Pro with 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB is priced at CNY 5,499 and CNY 5,999 respectively.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro differ in areas like camera, design and battery.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Starting with the Mi 10 Pro, it comes in three colour options of blue, white and pink. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also offers 180Hz touch refresh rate for a better gaming and scrolling experience.

The Mi 10 Pro comes with 5G support backed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 smartphone. Xiaomi is the third brand to use this chipset after ZTE and Samsung. It also comes with LPDDR 5 RAM, UFS 3.0 and Adreno 650 GPU. Connectivity options on the Mi 10 Pro include Wi-Fi 6 and NFC.

For photography, Mi 10 sports a quad camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The phone has OIS+EIS and 8K video recording capability. Xiaomi also unveiled the Mi 10 Pro has a DxO Mark score of 124.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. It is also compatible with Qi wireless charging standard.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 isn’t very different from its Pro sibling. It comes with almost the same features and specs like the Mi 10 Pro. The Mi 10 also has a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup but with a different set of sensors. These include two 2-megapixel cameras and a 13-megapixel camera. . The Mi 10 has a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.