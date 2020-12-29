e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 10: New leak reveals a bigger battery on Mi 9 successor

Xiaomi Mi 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is set to launch next year.

Dec 29, 2019
Xiaomi Mi 10 leaks
Xiaomi is working on a new flagship smartphone, Mi 10. Officially announced at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 launch event earlier this month, Xiaomi Mi 10 is said to launch early 2020. There will also be a Mi 10 Pro variant of the phone.

While Mi 10 is confirmed to come with the latest Qualcomm chip, a new leak reveals a big bump in the battery life of the upcoming flagship phone. According to the leak, Xiaomi Mi 10 will sport a 4,500-4,800mAh battery. If true, this will be a big upgrade over the Mi 9 which comes with a 3,300mAh battery.

The battery is likely to come with ultra fast charging support as well. A separate report claims the phone may come with a 66W charger. Currently, Oppo offers a 65W fast charger with select handsets. The fast charging and increased battery size are likely to support the 5G capabilities and higher screen refresh rate expected on the flagship phone.

Xiaomi Mi 9 launched in February last year. The phone features a 6.39-inch Samsung’s AMOLED HD display with 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. It was one of the first phones in 2019 to offer in-screen fingerprint sensor. The phone comes with triple-rear camera setup featuring 12-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. Xiaomi Mi 9 ships with 20W fast charging support. Xiaomi Mi 9 is accompanied by Mi 9 Explorer Edition and a cheaper Mi 9 SE variant. Xiaomi Mi 9 launched in China for a starting price of 2999 Yuan (Rs 31,000 approximately).

