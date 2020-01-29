Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro confirmed in MIUI 11 code, to come with 66W fast charge support

tech

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 10 flagship series soon and the smartphone is going to succeed the existing Mi 9 flagship series. Xiaomi had confirmed that the Mi 10 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 at the Qualcomm summit in December last year.

While we do not know exact dates of the launch yet, we do have confirmation about the fact that there will be a Mi 10 Pro besides the regular Mi 10 and one of the devices will support 66W fast charging.

With Xiaomi namedropping the Mi 10 at the Qualcomm summit the possibility of all other potential monikers marking Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary was quashed. Over time, several rumours and leaked hands-on images of the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro started making rounds on social media.

According to XDA member kacskrz, MIUI 11 v20.1.6 (the nightly build from January 16, 2020) for the Redmi K30 5G confirms the codenames for the two Mi 10 series devices along with their marketing names.

Kacskrz confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 10 has been given the code name M2001J2C and the Mi 10 Pro is being referred to as the M2001J1C. The code also confirms the super-fast 66W fast charge support on the more powerful of the two devices – we can expect that to be the Mi 10 Pro. Xiaomi has teased its 100W fast charge tech but that will probably take some more time to become commercially available.

The M2001J1C or the Mi 10 Pro passed through China’s CCC certification portal in November last year and the listing revealed that the device would support fast charge up to 66W (delivering 6A across a potential of 11V). Back in November it was speculated that the device spotted on CCC was the Redmi K30 5G but that turned out to be wrong.

The M2001J1E that has been spotted alongside the M2001J1C is also supposed to support the 66W fast charging. It is also being speculated that the E in the name might be an identifier for the Explorer Edition series. Xiaomi had Explorer Editions of the last two flagships – the smartphones with the transparent backs. However, this is not a confirmation of any sort yet and the M2001J1E could just be another flagship device.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 9 last year on the same day Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 series but we are not sure if they will do the same thing again this year, especially with the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. In all possibilities, all of these launches are going to get pushed back. But, exoect the Mi 10 with Snapdragon 865 to launch in the first quarter of the year though, like Xiaomi c0-founder and vice chairman Lei Jun has confirmed.