Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro’s latest leaks reveal quad rear camera setup, 65W fast charger

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:32 IST

Xiaomi is set to launch Mi 10 smartphone series on February 11, the same day Samsung will introduce Galaxy S20 series. Ahead of the launch, several reports have detailed design and key specifications of Mi 10. Now, a new report gives a glimpse of the Pro variant of Mi 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is seen from all possible angles in the latest leak. Posted on Weibo, Mi 10 Pro live images reveal the smartphone will sport as many as four rear cameras. Of these, three sensors will be placed in a single vertically-stacked camera module. The fourth camera will be placed between the triple rear camera setup and the LED flash separately. The panel is quite different from Mi Mix Alpha which was earlier speculated to be a reference design for Mi 10 Pro.

Based on the leaked images, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will have a speaker grille on the top. It will also have another speaker grille at the bottom, placed on the right side of the USB Type-C port. The left edge houses the SIM-card tray while the volume rockers are on the right edge. Interestingly enough, the 3.5mm headphone jack is missing from the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will be launched alongside Mi 10. ( Weibo )

The leaked images also include an image of the phone’s retail box. The box has a ‘10’ written at the centre along with ‘Pro’ and ‘5G’ monikers placed below it. There is also ‘Hi Res Audio’ branding on the phone’s retail box.

In addition to this, a separate image hints that the phone will come with a 65W fast charger. As far as the display is concerned, the image shows the phone with the display turned off. So, it is difficult to say anything with certainty.

This is not the first time that we have come across unofficial details of the Mi 10 Pro smartphone. A Weibo post in the past detailed the specs that the phone would be coming with. To give you a quick glimpse, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz.

In terms of the camera, the phone is likely to sport a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a telephoto lens. It is also likely to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi has already confirmed the phone will powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone could offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. The smartphone is expected to be priced between CNY 3,799 (Rs 38,900 approximately) and CNY 4,499 (Rs 46,000 approximately).