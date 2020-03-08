e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch date revealed; check specs and features

Xiaomi Mi 10 series global launch date revealed; check specs and features

The upcoming Mi 10 series includes the standard Mi 10 5G and the Mi 10 Pro 5G powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor.

tech Updated: Mar 08, 2020 17:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series slated for global launch on March 27
Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series slated for global launch on March 27 (Xiaomi )
         

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi was supposed to unveil the Mi 10 series on February 23 at a pre-MWC event which was cancelled and now the company is all set to launch the devices via an online event on March 27.

The launch will be live-streamed on the official Xiaomi accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, news portal GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

The company has already launched the Mi 10 lineup in the Chinese market almost a month back.

The upcoming Mi 10 series includes the standard Mi 10 5G and the Mi 10 Pro 5G powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. They both have the same 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The selfie camera on both devices is a 20MP sensor.

In terms of optics, the Mi 10 houses a 108MP primary rear camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Pro version also has a 108MP primary camera along with a 20MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP portrait camera.

The Mi 10 Pro packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. Meanwhile, the non-pro model has a larger battery with a capacity of 4780mAh.

tags
top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
Double trouble for Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor as CBI files case after ED
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
‘Even Yamraj will quit,’ Sanjay Raut over ‘dance of death’ in Delhi riots
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Telangana politician who paid Rs 1 crore to get son-in-law killed found dead
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
Meet Taniya Sanyal, India’s first woman firefighter appointed by AAI
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
India falter in final, Australia register 85-run win to clinch 5th T20 WC
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech