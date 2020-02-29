Xiaomi Mi 10 series to reportedly launch in India next month

tech

Xiaomi last month said it would start focusing on its ‘Mi’ brand in India with plans to launch more products in the premium segment. The newly launched Mi 10 smartphone could be the comeback phone for the Mi brand.

According to a report by 91mobiles, Xiaomi plans to launch the Mi 10 series in India mid-March. Xiaomi’s flagship series featuring the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro was launched earlier this month in China. This report is in line with Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain’s tweet hinting at the launch of Mi 10 in India. Jain also highlighted the fact that the Mi 10 will be priced higher than expected.

However, making such a device requires state of the art facilities, which are not available in India.



We will have to import 100% of units if we launch the #Mi10 in India. Hence, it will have a different pricing model than usual.



Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series features a 108-megapixel quad camera and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphones also feature an AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with 180 Hz touch refresh rate for a better gaming and scrolling experience. Both phones also come with support for 5G.

On the Mi 10 Pro you get a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and Qi wireless charging. Mi 10 has a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Xiaomi has mostly catered to the budget series and the ‘affordable flagship’ segment with the Poco F1 and Redmi K20 series. It’s interesting to see if the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will determine a place for Xiaomi in the premium segment.

Other than these two phones, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 9 smartphone in India. This would be a successor to the Redmi 8 series but much isn’t known about the upcoming Redmi 9 as yet.