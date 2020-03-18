Xiaomi Mi 10 series with 108-megapixel camera is coming to India soon

tech

Xiaomi is set to launch its Mi 10 premium smartphone in India soon. Touted as the “108MP phone”, Xiaomi and Amazon both have begun building hype on the social media through official teasers. The company hasn’t yet officially announced the launch date for the phone.

Xiaomi had been teasing the Mi 10 for India quite some time. The recent spate of teasers, however, indicates the official launch is very close. Xiaomi had launched the Mi 10 series in February this year. The premium series consists of two phones, Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Both the phones come with high-end specifications such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 108-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi Mi 10 in China is available for a starting price of CNY 3,999, which translates to Rs 42,200 approximately. The lineup is expected to debut at a similar price point though the company VP Manu Kumar Jain has said the pricing may differ in the wake of GST hike on mobile phones in India.

What?? #108MPIsHere?



Hey, @XiaomiIndia what are you up to? Should we look forward to some big announcement? pic.twitter.com/owmTf49kNc — Amazon.in (@amazonIN) March 18, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10, M10 Pro Specs

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage.

It comes with four rear cameras including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. It’s powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Mi 10 has almost same set of specifications. It also has 108-megapixel camera but other sensors are two 2-megapixel cameras and a 13-megapixel camera. . It features a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.