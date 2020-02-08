e-paper
Xiaomi Mi 10 to launch in China on February 13

tech Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:33 IST
Xiaomi Mi 10 launch date announced.
Xiaomi has announced the launch date for its flagship Mi 10 series. The company will host an online-only event for the Mi 10 on February 13 in China. Xiaomi also has its MWC event scheduled for Februrary 23 where the Mi 10 smartphone will be unveiled.

Xiaomi announced the launch of Mi 10 on Weibo. The company said it would host an online conference which would be a first for Xiaomi’s flagship phones. Xioami’s announcement confirms what was leaked about the launch timeline of Mi 10. According to this leak, Mi 10 will go on sale the next day itself while the Mi 10 Pro will be available later on February 10.

Xiaomi’s MWC event doesn’t specify the phone’s name but the invite features the number 10 indicating it is the Mi 10 series. The new Xiaomi flagship series is expected to feature the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro.

Both the phones have appeared in leaks while some details have already been confirmed by Xiaomi. For starters, Mi 10 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset making it one of the first phones with this SoC. ZTE became the first to launch a Snapdragon 865-powered phone. Camera samples of the Mi 10 also highlight zooming capabilities of the smartphone.

Rumours suggest the Mi 10 series will feature a 108-megapixel primary on a quad camera setup. The smartphones will most likely run MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Mi Pro which will be the high-end model in the series is expected to come with support for 66W fast charging.

