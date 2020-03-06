Xiaomi Mi 10 will be available in two storage variants in India: Report

tech

Xiaomi is rumoured to launch the Mi 10 series in India as early as month. This would also be the comeback for Xiaomi’s Mi brand in the premium segment. Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in India. A new leak now suggests the Mi 10 variants that will launch in India.

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be offered in two storage variants in India, according to a report by 91mobiles. Mi 10 with 8GB RAM and storage variants of 128GB and 256GB will be available in India. This leak also suggests the colour variants for the Mi 10 which include ‘Coral Green’ and ‘Twilight Grey’. There’s no word on the Mi 10 Pro’s launch in India as yet.

Xiaomi has scheduled an event for March 12 where it will launch its new Redmi Note 9 series. However, the Mi 10 series launch will most likely take place later and not on the same day. Speaking about the launch, this is going to be an interesting one since it will be a premium offering from Xiaomi.

The Mi 10 series comes with a 108-megapixel quad camera and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G. Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro also feature an AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones also offer 180Hz touch refresh rate for a better gaming and scrolling experience.

Mi 10 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support, and 30W wireless charging. Mi 10 has a 4,780mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.