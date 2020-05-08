Xiaomi Mi 10 with 108-megapixel camera launched: Check price, specifications

tech

Updated: May 08, 2020 12:54 IST

Xiaomi on Friday announced the launch of its long-awaited smartphone, Mi 10. The company had been teasing the phone for months but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With lockdown restrictions eased in some areas, Xiaomi has finally proceeded with the launch.

As you already know, Xiaomi has already launched Mi 10 in Europe and China. The phone also marks Xiaomi’s return to the premium category. Earlier this year, Xiaomi had announced Mi and Redmi as sub-brands with the former focusing on the premium segment of the phone market, currently dominated by the likes of Samsung and Apple.

Mi 10 Price, Availability

Mi 10 8GB, 128GB model is priced at Rs 49,999. The 8GB, 256GB model is priced at Rs 54,999. Xiaomi is bundling a 30W wireless charger for customers who pre-book the phone. The phone goes up for pre-order on Mi.com and Amazon starting today (from 2PM).

Mi 10 Specifications

Mi 10 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. There’s also a 128GB storage option. The phone runs on a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support (both wired and wireless). It also comes with reverse wireless charging support (10W).

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Mi Box 4K streaming device and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

On the software front, Mi 10 has MIUI 11 custom ROM. The phone also has Wi-Fi 6 support and USF 3.0 storage.

Mi 10 has a 6.67-inch 3D Curved E3 AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, HDR 10+ support, and 1120 nits peak brightness. It also has 90Hz screen refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The phone features dual stereo speakers comprised of dedicated 1216 Super Linear Speakers. It also can automatically detect orientation to optimize the speakers on the top and bottom (left and right in this case).

ALSO READ: Xiaomi launches Mi Commerce in India

The biggest highlight of Mi 10 is the camera. It comes with 8K video recording support along with a bunch of modes for Pro-level video recording. On the back, it has four sensors – 108-megapixel main sensor (1/1.33-inch sensor, 7P lens, 1.6um, Super Pixel, OIS), 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4, 1.75um), 2-megapixel macro sensor (f/2.4, 1.75um), and 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (f/2.4, 1.12um, and 123-degree field of view).

Mi 10 comes in Twilight Grey, Coral Green colour options.