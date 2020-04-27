e-paper
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G set to launch in China today

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G set to launch in China today

Here’s what you need to know about Xiaomi’s upcoming 5G smartphone.

tech Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G could launch today
Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G could launch today(Bloomberg)
         

Xiaomi is set to launch Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone in China today. The Mi 10 Youth 5G Edition is said to be the rebranded version of the Mi 10 Lite. Recent leaks have also indicated similarity in the specifications. Xiaomi has already launched the Mi 10 series globally

Ahead of the official launch, details of the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G have already leaked online. Xiaomi has also confirmed and hinted at some of the features.

As far as specifications go, Mi 10 Youth Edition is said to come with a 6.57-inch display with full HD+ resolution. The phone uses Samsung’s AMOLED panel and also supports in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone will be available in the following RAM and storage combinations – 4GB with 64GB, 6GB with 128GB, and 8GB with 256GB.

Mi 10 Youth is confirmed to sport four rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies it has a 16-megapixel camera. The phone is said to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery.

The China model is said to come with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. The latest iteration of Xiaomi’s custom ROM is expected to come with a variety of new features and improvements.

