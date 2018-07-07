Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale: Buy Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi LED TV for Rs 4 in flash sale

Xiaomi is celebrating its fourth year in India with a new Mi anniversary sale. The three-day sale will kick off on July 10 and will feature deals on its handsets, smart TVs, Mi Body Composition Scale, and Mi Band 2 among others. The company will also conduct flash sale for select devices including its Redmi Y1 and Redmi Note 5 Pro which will be available for Rs 4.

Xiaomi is also allowing reward Mi users will have the opportunity to redeem their F-codes for the upcoming offers. The facility will be available starting 12pm until 11:59pm on July 9.

Customers also use coupons up to worth Rs 500 which can be used for purchasing accessories. One can also participate in the company’s game on the official app to earn a chance to win MI MIX 2, Redmi Y2 and other devices.

Rs 4 flash sale

The flash sale will be held at 4pm between July 10 and July 12. The devices under the Rs 4 flash sale are Redmi Y1, Mi LED Smart TV 4 55, Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and Mi Band 2.

Blink & Miss deals

To be held at 6pm between July 10 and July 12, these deals include a combo. For instance, Mi Body Composition Scale + Mi Band 2 will be available for Rs 1,999, down from Rs 3,798. Note that only limited units are available.

The Redmi Note 5 + Mi VR Play 2 combo will be available for Rs 9,999 whereas Redmi Y1 + Mi Bluetooth headset can be purchased for Rs 8,999. Mi Air Purifier 2 + Filter will be available for Rs 8,999, down from the original price of Rs 11,498.

12PM Blockbusters

As the name suggests, the sale will take place at 12pm from July 10 to July 12. Under the sale, you can buy Mi LED Smart TV for Rs 13,999 and Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 14,999.

Anniversary specials

Apart from the flash sales, Xiaomi is giving away discounts on its select devices. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will be available with a discount of Rs 2,000. The company is giving Rs 1,000 discount on Mi Max 2 and Travel Backpack. There are also small discounts on Mi Earphones, Mi Band 2, and the combo of Mi Band HRX Edition + Mi Band Strap Blue among others.