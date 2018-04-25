Xiaomi Mi 6X aka Mi A2 with AI camera launched in China: Full specifications, features

Xiaomi launched its Mi 6X smartphone in China today. The smartphone is the successor to Mi 5X which was introduced in India as Mi A1 Android One in partnership with Google. Xiaomi Mi 6X comes with upgraded specifications and AI-focused features.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 6X in India later this year with the device already touted as Mi A2 although there is no confirmation as yet.

Xiaomi Mi 6X specifications

Xiaomi Mi 6X features 5.99-inch 18:9 display, and is 7.6mm thick weighing 166 grams. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. In terms of memory, Mi 6X comes in three variants of 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage, 6GB RAM plus 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage.

In the photography department, Mi 6X sports a dual-camera setup at the rear which is a combination of 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel Sony IMX486 and IMX376 sensors. For selfies, there’s a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor. The smartphone’s cameras are AI-powered with features like smart image recognition and smart scene detection.

Xiaomi Mi 6X also comes with ‘Face Unlock’. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,010mAh battery along with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Here are the highlights from Xiaomi’s product launch in China.

1:12PM: The Xiaomi event is over. Keep watching this space for more updates and comprehensive coverage.

12:59PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X is priced at CNY 1599 (4GB+64GB), CNY 1799 (6GB+64GB), CNY 1999 (6GB+128GB).

12:57PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X is the successor to the last year’s Mi 5X which had debuted in India as Mi A1. It is widely speculated that the smartphone will launch in India as Mi A2. There’s no word on whether the phone will be another Android One smartphone, like Mi A1.

12:55PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X quick specs recap: 5.99-inch 18:9 display, 7.6mm thickness, 166 grams weight, dual camera setup featuring 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors with, 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 camera on the front, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage, 3,010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0,Face Unlock.

12:54PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X is powered by a 3010 mAh battery. The phone supports QC 3.0 which the company claims can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes.

12:54PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X versus Vivo X21 and Oppo R15

12:52PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X is available in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB+ 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

12:50PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1999, which is Rs 21,000 approximately.

12:48PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X is priced at CNY 1599, which is roughly Rs 16,000.

12:42PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X full specifications:

12:41PM: Update: Xiaomi Mi 6X has 12+20 MP rear cameras with Sony IMX 486+ Sony IMX 376 sensors.

12:39PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. It’s a brand new chipset from Qualcomm for high-specced mid-range smartphones.

12:37PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X specifications we know so far: 5.99-inch display, 7.6mm thickness, 166 grams weight, dual 20-megapixel cameras on the back with AI, 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 camera on the front.

12:35PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X’s AI camera is quite similar to Motorola’s which can recognise subjects in the frame. For instance, it can recognise a bag and even look up similar bags that are available online.

12:28PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X comes with a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376, front-facing selfie camera.

12:26PM: Here are different AI-based camera scene detection modes on Xiaomi Mi 6X

12:23PM: Xiaomi says the AI scene detection allows camera to optimise the image after it has been taken.

12:19PM: Some more camera samples from Xiaomi Mi 6X



12:16PM: Unlike previous phones, Xiaomi’s new phone is extensively focused on improved design, Artificial Intelligence and camera capabilities. The approach is quite similar to Huawei’s for Huawei P20 Pro that featured triple cameras on the back. Is the AI new buzzword in the smartphone industry?

12:11PM: Xiaomi continues to compare Mi 6X with Apple iPhone X and Oppo R15.

12:05PM: Xiaomi Mi 6X has dedicated modes for different kind of photos. It comes with an AI-integration for image recognition.

12:02PM: Mi 6X has a thickness of 7.6mm and weighs 166 grams.

12:01PM: A closer look at Xiaomi Mi 6X design

11:59AM: Xiaomi Mi 6X has dual 20-megapixel cameras.

11:56AM: Mi 6X comes with a 5.99-inch display.

11:54AM: Xiaomi claims Mi 6X takes better portrait mode photos than Apple’s iPhone X.

11:52AM: Xiaomi Mi 6X camera specifications

11:50AM: Xiaomi Mi 6X becomes one of the first Xiaomi phones to skip 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone will use Type-C port for audio.

11:47AM: Xiaomi Mi 6X comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The cameras are vertically aligned on the top left corner.

11:44AM: Here’s Xiaomi Mi 6X vs competition

11:43AM: Xiaomi Mi 6X comes with USB Type-C support.

11:42AM: Based on the image, Xiaomi Mi 6X looks to have an edge-to-edge panel but with thick black bezels on top and bottom. It has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

11:41AM: Xiaomi Mi 6X is 7.3mm, making it one of the slimmest smartphones in its category.

11:40AM: Xiaomi unveils Mi 6X a brand new red smartphone with slim profile.