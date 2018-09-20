Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Lite smartphones launched: Specs, features

Xiaomi has launched two more editions of its flagship smartphone, Mi 8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite have been launched in China starting at CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,600 approx.) and CNY 1,400 (Rs 14,700 approx.) respectively.

In China, the Mi 8 Pro is known as the ‘Screen Fingerprint Edition’ of the flagship phone. The Mi 8 Lite, on the other hand is a watered down version of the Mi 8 aka ‘Mi 8 Youth Edition’ in Xiaomi’s home turf. With the two new editions, Xiaomi Mi 8 now has a total of five phones in the series including Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 8 SE.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro comes with the same hardware as Mi 8 and its Explorer Edition. It is available with 6GB of RAM or 8GB of RAM with 128GB storage. The high-end model is priced at CNY 3,599(Rs 37,800 approx.) in China. Under the hood, there’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor along with a 3,000mAh battery.

For photography, Mi 8 Pro sports the same dual 20-megapixel AI cameras at the rear, and a 20-megapixel selfie snapper. The smartphone features a 6.21-inch AMOLED display with a fingerprint sensor embedded under the glass like the Explorer Edition. It also comes in the same transparent back panel which reveals the innards of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite sports a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel, 5-megapixel sensors. (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite would be the base edition of the Mi 8 smartphone according to its price and specifications. The smartphone is available in two more variants of 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB priced at CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,000 approx.) and CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,100 approx.) respectively.

In terms of specifications, Mi 8 Lite has a 6.26-inch LCD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and a 3,350mAh battery. It sports a dual-camera setup with 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. For selfies, Mi 8 Lite has a 24-megapixel front camera. The smartphone comes in two colour combinations of blue plus purple, and orange plus yellow, and a black colour as well.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 14:08 IST