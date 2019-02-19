Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition transparent back panel will show fake components

Remember Mi 8? Xiaomi’s flagship phone, which launched last year, had drawn everyone’s attention with a transparent back panel that gave a glimpse of chipset and circuits inside. The company is now gearing up for a new flagship phone, dubbed as Mi 9. Xiaomi has also begun teasing the transparent back of what’s probably will be launched as Mi 9 Pro.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun on Monday posted multiple images of Mi 9 Pro. Unlike the Mi 8 Pro which had real transparent back panel, Mi 9 Explorer Edition comes with a fake panel that features the fake components. The panel is essentially a 0.3mm aluminum sheet that houses dummy chipset module, circuits and other modules.

Xiaomi’s images also give away Mi 9 Explorer Edition will come with three rear cameras. The camera setup includes a 48-megapixel AI sensor and ultra-wide sensor. Xiaomi last month launched its first 48-megapixel camera phone, Redmi Note 7. According to reports, Redmi Note 7 Pro will also feature 48-megapixel camera.

A closer look at Xiaomi’s new Mi 9 Explorer Edition (Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Mi 9 will launch in China tomorrow with massive 12GB of RAM. The smartphone will most likely run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.

Xiaomi is unlikely to launch Mi 9 in India. Instead, Xiaomi will push newer Poco and Redmi phones, even in premium categories.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:00 IST