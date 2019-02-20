Xiaomi Mi 9 with 5G support, 48MP camera launched: Full specs, features

Xiaomi on Wednesday introduced its latest flagship smartphone, Mi 9. It is also one of the world’s first smartphones to run on Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor with X50 modem making it 5G compatible. The smartphone has been released in China and is unlikely to be officially launched in India anytime sooner.

As expected, Xiaomi Mi 9 boasts of high end specifications. It features a 6.39-inch Samsung’s AMOLED display with 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The resolution, however, is limited to full HD.

Xiaomi Mi 9 also features under-display fingerprint sensor, similar to phones like OnePlus 6T and Oppo K1.

Apart from Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855 processor, Xiaomi Mi 9 offers the latest software, Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. In the camera department, Mi 9 takes on the likes of Honor View10 with a triple-rear camera setup featuring 12-megapixel, 48-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors. The phone also supports 960fps ultra slow-motion video recording. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with 20W fast charging as well. The phone supports USB Type-C.

