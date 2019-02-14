Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch soon but it may never come to India

Xiaomi will soon debut its flagship series, Mi 9 in China. The company’s CEO Lei Jun confirmed the Mi 9 launch with an invite for the same on Weibo.

Another post from Xiaomi on Weibo (via GSMArena) shows Chinese boy band TFBoys member holding the phone. According to the teaser Xiaomi Mi 9 will feature a triple camera setup vertically aligned. There’s an LED flash sitting at the bottom of the camera module.

Xiaomi will also unveil the smartphone at MWC 2019 according to its teaser on Twitter. The teaser also hints at the specifics of the triple-camera module on the Mi 9 which could include a combination of depth, normal and wide-angle sensors.

Xiaomi Mi 9’s India launch seems very unlikely considering previous phones haven’t come here. Xiaomi last launched the Mi 4 smartphone in India. Last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 in European markets. Xiaomi Mi 8 comes in as many as five variants – Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer’s Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Expected specifications

In terms of specifications, leaks suggest the Mi 9 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. It could pack 8GB of RAM and offer up to 256GB of in-built storage. The smartphone is also said to feature a waterdrop-styled notch on a 6.44-inch Full HD+ display. Xiaomi Mi 9 could be fulled by a 3,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi’s Mi 9 launch coincides with Samsung Galaxy S10 series on February. Samsung is expected to launch three new phones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E. The South Korean giant is also expected to unveil its ‘Galaxy F’ foldable phone at the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 13:48 IST